Ngātiwai ‘gobsmacked’ to be left out of plan to revitalise Hauraki Gulf

Ngātiwai chair Aperahama Kerepeti- Edwards has taken offence at what his iwi calls a lack of consultation by the government



Ngātiwai chair Aperahama Kerepeti- Edwards says as iwi mana whenua of Hauraki Gulf his iwi was offended to wake this morning to television news announcing a new Crown-led strategy in which Ngātiwai was not included in the design and development.

Today the government announced 18 new marine protected areas that will be created with the goal to bring back the health of the Hauraki Gulf. In the strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today, Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker says that the Crown has drawn on input from mana whenua, local communities, and industry.

But Kerepeti-Edwards says Tikapa Moana Te Moananui a Toi is a hugely significant part of Ngātiwai’s rohe, its whakapapa, its people “and the islands within it are sacred to us as one of the mana whenua iwi in the Hauraki Gulf”.

“We support the intent of the strategy as kaitiaki but clearly there has been a Crown engagement failure here”.

“The Crown is currently drafting a letter of apology to Te Poari o Ngātiwai for its lack of consultation with us in the overlapping claims process with Hauraki iwi. We are shocked to find that yet again it has left us out of the conversation.”

Ink not dry on apology

Te Poari o Ngātiwai Raukura CEO Hūhana Lyndon says the Crown has a responsibility to engage with all iwi mana i te whenua of the Hauraki Gulf as per the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act 2000.

“The ink is not even dry on their current Crown apology for breaching our rights guaranteed through Te Tiriti o Waitangi and now we have this. We are gobsmacked.”

Ngātiwai deputy chairman and representative on the Auckland Council Mana Whenua Kaitiaki Forum representative Martin Cleave says “None of the members of the Hauraki Gulf Forum have come back to tangata whenua or us as iwi to consult with us and in this proposal. They do not represent Te Iwi o Ngātiwai.”

“Ngatiwai has a massive footprint in the Hauraki Gulf, yet the Crown continues to leave us in the dark which is an insult,” Cleave says.