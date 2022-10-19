Ngoi Pewhairangi, Tuini Ngāwai inducted into NZ Music Hall of Fame

The late Te Kumeroa "Ngoingoi" Pēwhairangi and her aunty, Tuini Moetū Haangū Ngāwai, were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame last night at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards at Spark Arena.

Their award was received by whānau visiting from Tairāwhiti including Selwyn Parata, Tania Kaai and Ngarimu Parata.

Ngārimu says they are the ultimate examplar to Māori who aspire to be composers.

"And not just one hit wonders either but songs that are sung throughout the generations."

Tuini Ngāwai

Born in 1920 in Tokomaru Bay, Tuini Ngāwai (Te Whānau-a-Ruataupare) composed over 200 waiata and action songs, while also being a leader in revitalising Māori culture and identity.

Her songwriting touched on themes of love, death and war, as well as more informal singalongs, with waiata like Kei tangi a Big Ben still performed today.

Ngāwai also founded the performing group Te Hokowhitu-a-Tū, which helped Sir Apirana Ngata and his recruiting efforts for the 28th New Zealand (Māori) Battalion.

Ngoi Pewhairangi

Ngāwai's niece, Te Kumeroa Ngoingoi Pēwhairangi (Te Whānau-a-Ruataupare, Ngāti Porou), known throughout the motu as Ngoi, carried on her aunty's legacy as a leader, educator and songwriter.

Pēwhairangi was best known for working with high-profile Māori artists Prince Tui Teka and Dalvanius Prime but also composed many beloved waiata on her own, including Kia Kaha Ngā Iwi, Ka Noho Au, and Whakarongo.

But the most well-known waiata in her repertoire would be Poi E, written by Pēwhairangi and produced by Dalvanius Prime for Pātea Māori Club.

The chart-topping tune, known as New Zealand's unofficial anthem, this year celebrated 40 years since its conception.

Pēwhairangi's influence went beyond songwriting, as she collaborated and motivated others to write in te reo Māori.