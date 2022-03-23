Nikorima back starting in Warriors-Tigers clash for multicutural round

With Gold Coast Titans signee Ash Taylor now injured after last week's loss to his former club, Kodi Nikorima is back to replace Taylor in the halves for the Warriors clash coming up this Friday against the Wests Tigers.

Both teams had poor performances in their round two bouts. The Warriors failed to stay ahead and score more by the game's end last Saturday, slipping from a 16-18 halftime lead to 20-18. Meanwhile, the Tigers were thrashed by the Newcastle Knights 26-4, with a Tyrone Peachey sin bin and the only try scored by former Warriors winger Ken Maumalo.

The loss by two points to the Gold Coast team is a mirror image of their first-round battle with the St George Illawarra Dragons, leading by halftime with two points, and also losing by two at full-time.

Nikorima's return to the starting team is the only change in the Warriors side. Despite leaving the field just 20 minutes in and throwing up on the sideline, Matt Lodge is still named in the starting forward pack to remain paired up with captain Addin Fonua-Blake, with Bunty Afoa remaining as prop coverage in the substitutes.

It's also another halves combo that has changed many times, with the first game seeing Nikorima with Shaun Johnson (injured pec), then Chanel Harris-Tavita with Ash Taylor last week, and now Harris-Tavita with Nikorima. This pairing was first seen in last year's round 14 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Overall, from their last 33 encounters, the Warriors have won 17 and lost 16 of them, with four of the last five coming away with wins over the Tigers. However, the Tigers will have the home-field advantage at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, where they have won their past five games played at the venue.

Both teams need their first wins desperately. To see who gets the victory, kick your weekend off when these two go head to head this Friday, 8pm NZ time, on Sky Sport.

Team Name

1. Reece Walsh

2. Adam Pompey

3. Jesse Arthars

4. Rocco Berry

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Kodi Nikorima

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (c)

9. Wayde Egan

10. Matt Lodge

11. Euan Aitken

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Josh Curran

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Bunty Afoa

16. Aaron Pene

17. Bayley Sironen

18. Jack Murchie

20. Ben Murdoch-Masila

21. Taniela Otukolo

22. Pride Petterson-Robati

23. Valingi Kepu

24. Junior Ratuva

25. Edward Kosi