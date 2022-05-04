Nikorima in negotiations to leave Warriors for Rabbitohs

Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima could soon become 'Once was Warrior'.

A tweet from 7 News rugby league reporter Katie Brown all but confirms the next moves for the Ngāti Apa player, who is in talks for an immediate NRL transfer after being given permission to negotiate by the Warriors.

It seems Nikorima could be in line to don the red, green, black and white jersey of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, shifting over immediately. If so, it will be his third NRL club.

Nikorima's recent form has seen him play from the bench in rounds four, five, and six while having started on the field in rounds one and three this year. It's due to the Warriors' abundance of halfback alternatives and injuries, which include an injured Chanel Harris-Tavita, recently retired Ash Taylor, Shaun Johnson, and the newest signing in Daejarn Asi, the latter two of whom have been picked as the Warriors halves once again this Sunday.

The 28-year-old halfback also hadn't been named for round nine this week in the reserves or bench, despite being out for Covid-19 in round eight.

Nikorima will join Blake Taaffe, Lachlan Ilias, Dean Hawkins and Rabbitohs veteran Cody Walker as part of the halfback options for the South Sydney club, should the transfer news be true.

Nikorima's career started in 2015 for the Brisbane Broncos up until mid-way through the 2019 season, when he shifted to the Warriors club to play up until the round six loss to the Sydney Roosters earlier this year.