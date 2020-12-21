Nine arrested after man seriously injured in Tauranga assault

Police have arrested nine people following an incident in Tauranga that left a man seriously injured.

Police were called about 6.50pm Saturday following a report of a disorder incident on Willow Street where a group of people approached a man at a bus stop and following a verbal exchange, the man was allegedly assaulted by the group.

The people are not known to each other, police said in a statement released Sunday evening after the arrests.

The man received serious injuries and was transported to hospital and has since been discharged.

The incident was witnessed by members of the public who police said acted quickly to call emergency services and provide help to the victim.

A 20-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The remainder will undergo a youth process.

Police are working to locate a further person believed to be involved.

"Everyone in our community deserves to go about their lives safely and feeling safe," police said.