Nine new Covid-19 cases, 15 people recovered

Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand have been reported today including four imported and five in the community.

Health deputy director-general Robyn Shearer says three of the imported cases are two women and a child who arrived on August 22.

They all tested negative on day three of their day in managed isolation but were re-tested because they were contacts of previously reported cases.

The fourth imported case is a woman in her 30s who arrived from India on August 22.

The five community cases are epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster, Shearer says.

“Three are linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical church. The other two are household contacts of two separate previously reported cases.”

Fifteen previous cases have recovered so the total number of active cases is 131 comprised of 24 imported and 107 community cases.

Close contacts

Since August 11, 2,621 close contacts of cases have been identified. Of that number, 2,505 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

“We have identified 28 close contacts of the Tokoroa Health professional currently in hospital and 16 of those have already been contacted. We expect to contact the remainder today.”

So far, 128 people are linked to the Auckland community cluster, and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine hotel, including 85 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

Patients in hospital

There are 11 people with Covid-19 in hospital including two in Auckland City, three in Middlemore, three in North Shore, two in Waikato and one in Christchurch Hospital.

Nine people are in a ward and two are in intensive care in Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

There have been 1,387 confirmed cases in New Zealand in total.