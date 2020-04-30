NIWHA Creative puts spotlight on Taitokerau talent

Reggae, Soul, R&B, you’ll find it all in a NIWHA jam session. The platform was set up to help expose and connect Māori music artists and their skills.

Phoenix Ruka of NIWHA Creative says a Māori focus is at the core of their values.

"Unapologetically Maori, NIWHA is to be strong, to be resolute, to be fierce and be bold about it and not water it down," says Phoenix.

The show started as a live jam session with friends and has now showcased a range of artists from young emerging to fathers and mothers.

'They’ve got like five to six tamariki in the background. It’s like yup, you’re going live to the nation right now.

"Flash up the top and pyjama pants on," says Marcia Hopa.

But it’s not all sweet tunes, Marcia says whānau had some critical feedback, "First and foremost from our whānau is too much talk, not enough waiata."

"Everyone wants us to talk less and have more waiata so we thought straight away okay this time we’ll have three singers," adds Phoenix.

The platform is a positive consequence of the lockdown.

"Isolation has been a blessing in disguise because we have been able to lock ourselves away in a cave and just create," says Phoenix.

NIWHA Creative is looking to NZ Music Month in May to boost more aspiring artists to the spotlight.