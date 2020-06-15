No active Covid-19 cases - Day 24

The last Covid-19 case in Aotearoa was reported 24 days ago and today there are still no active cases to report.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases stands at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is 1,482.



There are no additional deaths to report.



There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

A total of 311,121 tests have been completed to date, with 824 of those processed yesterday.

The ministry has noted lower testing volumes are being regularly observed over the weekends.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should call Healthline, their GP or after-hours clinic about getting a test - which is free.



Clusters

The Marist College cluster in Auckland has now been closed officially, which leaves five significant clusters open.



A cluster is considered closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (28 days) from the date when all cases have completed their isolation period.



NZ Covid Tracer

NZ Covid Tracer has now recorded 557,000 registrations ‐ that’s an increase of 3,000 since this time yesterday.



Flu

Flu jabs are still available and are still important. A record 1.75 million doses of influenza vaccine have already been distributed this year.