No apologies for time taken getting rangatahi off roof, top Oranga Tamariki official says

“This is not TV. Things aren’t over in an hour” - Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Tusha Penny told Te Ao Māori News today about the eight teenagers who were talked down by police negotiators from the roof of a justice facility, Korowai Manaaki in Wiri, Auckland last night.

She said there had already been a lot of speculation about why it took so long to get them down.

But Oranga Tamariki was unapologetic about taking time, being patient and making sure everyone was safe whether the young people, kaimahi or police. “That was our approach, making sure everyone was safe,” Penny said.

She said there had been seven incidents since January and said this event could have been derivative of another one at Te Puna Wai Ō Tuhinapo in Burnham when youngsters held a day-long stand-off and were also fed takeaways when they surrendered.

Penny said in such events Oranga Tamariki needed to keep everyone safe.

No explanations yet

“We do, however, need to make some changes and that’s what we are looking at now.”

She said police negotiators and kaimahi “who have a very strong relationship with these young people” had been talking to the youngsters on the roof, who began to descend from 6.30pm on, with the last two down at 10.30pm.

“They were clearly tired. We had been in negotiations for a long time. They needed something to eat and wanted a phonecall but most importantly we wanted them to be safe.”

She said the group hadn’t specifically said anything about the rationale for climbing on the roof.

There had been no serious injuries though one youngster had sore feet from climbing fences and over broken glass.

Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis yesterday said one of the problems at OT facilities was the infrastructure built in the 1990s.

Experts to be called in

Penny confirmed that the infrastructure did have issues and would be part of former police commissioner Mike Bush’s review.

“However, we are going to accelerate looking for international experts to tell us what good looks like in 20923 and our chief executive Chappie Te Kani has been very clear on accountability.”

Penny said the young people, aged between 15 and 18, who are in police custody, would go before a youth court judge. She noted that the youth courts determined who came into Oranga Tamariki custody. She said the ministry was now waiting to hear from the police.