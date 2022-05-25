No arrests yet for seven Auckland overnight shootings

Last night Aucklanders frantically called police after seven shooting inicdents in Papakura, Henderson, Mt Albert, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, and Te Atatū.

The shootings are believed to be connected to a feud between former allies, the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez gangs.

Counties Manukau CIB's Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police had responded to seven firearms incidents across Tāmaki Makaurau overnight.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one has been harmed in these incidents.”

“These offenders have shown a blatant disregard for the safety of our communities by their indiscriminate and reckless use of firearms in public.”

No arrests

Superintendent Jill Rogers said police hadn’t made any arrests from any of the shootings from last night.

“We have a team of investigators working on last night’s events, which we believe are linked to events earlier on in the week.

“We have got to allow our team to put all the pieces together. Then we can assure the community we can hold those who have been involved in this senseless behaviour to account”.

Photo: Superintendent Jill Rogers

National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukak told teaomāori.news arming the police would not help the situation.

“We have the Killer Beez and the Tribesmen in a patch war right now.”

“These gangs are causing nothing more than violence and harm to the innocent in our suburbs here in Auckland for nothing more than to control the meth and the drugs trade.”

'More prevalent and more violent'

Tukaki said that it was not about arming the police but the communities themselves standing up and standing against gang violence.

Tukaki said a fight against the gangs was not going to be fought solely by the police - but it would take the community to fight against the endemic violence that is occurring.

He said that to fight against this more police were needed on the beat along with “more community awareness, involvement and engagement”.

The authority chair said the community needed to address the youth wrapped up in the gangland culture and part of these gang families. making sure that they don’t become “the new graduates”.

“Let's be honest here. The sophistication of the gangs has increased and the number of gangs has increased.

"I would argue strongly that some of this has to do with the deportation policy of Australia of the 501’s (New Zealanders living in Australia who have committed crimes are now being held in detention centres and then departed).”