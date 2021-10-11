No changes to Covid Alert levels yet

Tāmaki Makaurau will remain at Alert Level 3 for another week, with the cabinet to meet again next week and assess alert levels then, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed today.

The Waikato will also remain at alert level 3 till 11:59pm this Thursday, October 14. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will then confirm on Wednesday a move to alert level 2 if the Ministry of Health and cabinet agree it is safe to do so.

The scenario for the Waikato will also be the same for Northland, remaining at level 3 until this Thursday with the cabinet to confirm if it can be moved to Alert level 2.

This comes as 35 new cases were reported today by the Ministry of Health.

School at home to remain

Schools will also not reopen on October 18 for term four due to the rising number in cases.

Ardern says there is a need for "robust safety measures to be in place before schools reopen."

Those safety measures and a timeline of implementation will be revealed by Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

This means school from home will remain when school resumes in term four, and "students who are currently able to access educational facilities will continue to do so."