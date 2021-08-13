No community cases – no lockdown

Widespread rumours on social media and calls to the Ministry of Health’s Healthline service have forced the ministry to deny there is an imminent lockdown.

In fact the ministry became so concerned last night that it pasted on its Facebook page: “This evening Healthline is reporting many rumours relating to Covid-19 and lockdowns circulating. None of the reported rumours are true. There are currently no community cases of Covid-19 or any imminent lockdowns.”

Earlier yesterday the ministry said there were eight new cases of Covid-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation hotels and one historical case.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins earlier this week said it would be likely the country would move to Alert Level 4 if the Delta variant of coronavirus emerged in the community. That has not happened.