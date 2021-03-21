No community cases; 8 new border cases

There are 8 new positive cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There are no new community cases.

The new cases are arrivals from Pakistan, Qatar, the Philippines, Sweden, India, Ireland and Papua New Guinea. They are now in Auckland MIQ.

There is also one new historical case to report, an arrival from Singapore who is on board a ship. The ministry said historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is six. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 58.

There have been 2,097 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 40 historical cases, out of a total of 286 cases, the ministry said.