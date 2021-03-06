No community cases; 9 border cases

There are no new community cases to report today. However, there are 9 border cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.
The new border cases travelled from the USA via Qatar and India via the United Arab Emirates and arrived in New Zealand on 4 March. They are all now in the Auckland quarantine facility.
Six previously reported cases have recovered, with the total number of active cases in New Zealand now 71.
There have been a total of 2,042 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date.
Auckland
As we move down alert levels this weekend, the ministry said some people in Auckland will still be required to remain in isolation and/or be tested.
"This direction applies to the following people:
- Any person who attended the City Fitness Gym at Hunters Plaza, at 217 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, in Auckland on 20 February 2021 between 11.15am and 1.45pm, or 26 February 2021 between 3.25pm and 4.30pm; and
- Anyone who has already been contacted by Auckland Regional Public Health Service and advised they are a close plus, close or casual plus contact during this outbreak and who is still required to isolate and/or be tested to continue to comply with the instructions they have been given by the public health unit."