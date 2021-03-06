No community cases; 9 border cases

There are no new community cases to report today. However, there are 9 border cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

The new border cases travelled from the USA via Qatar and India via the United Arab Emirates and arrived in New Zealand on 4 March. They are all now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Six previously reported cases have recovered, with the total number of active cases in New Zealand now 71.

There have been a total of 2,042 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date.

Auckland

As we move down alert levels this weekend, the ministry said some people in Auckland will still be required to remain in isolation and/or be tested.

"This direction applies to the following people: