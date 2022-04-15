No council election for Tauranga City could be a good thing ultimately

As local bodies prepare for the election of the city, district and regional councils and local boards on October 8, Tauranga City residents won’t be among those voting.

Instead, a four-person commission, appointed by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta when a review of the council found “significant governance problems among elected representatives” will remain until 2024 to “ensure that the council has the stability needed to maintain its current pace”.

Some critics say the denial of an elected council is a denial of democracy but others say after bungled projects, budget blowouts and delayed decisions by previous councils having commissioners remain for another two and a half years is welcome.

Antoine Coffin, of Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui, says the commissioners have shown a willingness to listen to the community.

“For me, they’ve done a good job of listening to and understanding the issues and the aspirations of the community and not just talking about it but doing something about it,” Coffin told Te Ao Mārama.

The costs of the commission have come under criticism, with the four commissioners taking more than a combined $1 million in the year since being appointed in February 2021. Coffin believes the community has had value for money and is confident the work of the commissioners now will benefit the future councillors in 2024.

Setting the standard

“You’re starting to see things come to fruition in a very short time, and I think that sets the standard for elected members at such time as they join the council. They will set the standard for those councils to come.”

Racism is an issue that has plagued Tauranga, with the latest instance being a series of pamphlets being dropped in the Matua area recommending, among other things books with racist titles written by an America-based white supremacy leader.

“Racism is alive and present in our community. Racism is unacceptable in all its forms no matter where they are, inside conversations and particularly where people are expressing racist ideas, perspectives and views.”

Coffin expects a lot of excitement when Tauranga residents return to the polls in a post-commission world.

“There is an interest in the election coming up. I’m looking to see a number of rangatahi coming up. Other parts of the community have joined Tauranga recently while they are new to the community and they will put their hand up to be part of our city moving forward.”

Additional reporting by Tini Molyneux