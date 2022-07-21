No cruising down State Highway 35 as road is eroded away

State Highway 35 has taken on major damage where a 100-metre section of the road has eroded into the Motu River.

The damage has come after a significant period of bad weather hammering the East Coast with heavy rain and flooding.

Traffic had been reduced to a single lane to avoid damaging the road further and to avoid accidents to no avail.

A single lane had fallen into the river, with reports now saying that the erosion has taken both lanes.

Te Ao Māori News will update this story as more information is released.