No evidence NZ suicide rates have increased over lockdown - Mental Health Foundation

The Mental Health Foundation says it is deeply disappointed to see a rumour circulating that there has been a dramatic increase in suicides in New Zealand over the lockdown period.

“There is absolutely no truth to this rumour. It is totally irresponsible and untrue,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson says.

In a media release today, the foundation says it is concerned at the level of credibility given to such claims and is urging care.

“There are very few people in the country who are able to accurately assess numbers of suicides at a national level in real-time. It is critically important not to contribute to misunderstandings and false information about suicide in New Zealand."

The foundation says it is particularly worried about the impact these rumours will have on people who are currently vulnerable to suicide.

“These rumours and their accompanying commentary imply that suicide is an expected, understandable and proportionate response to Covid-19 and that’s both untrue and an extremely unhelpful thing to suggest.”

The foundation is strongly encouraging anyone who sees the rumour to refrain from sharing or publishing it, even if it is to correct it.

“This is a tough time for New Zealanders but we’re seeing a lot of goodwill toward working together and supporting each other to get through,” Robinson says.

“We know it’s been hard but we’re heartened to see how many people have found the positives in lockdown and are actively working to do things that support their own mental health and care for others. We feel incredibly proud of New Zealanders.”

Helplines

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline 0800 543 354 or 09 522 2999 or free text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Prevention Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOK0)

Youthline 0800 376 633 or free text 234

Samaritans 0800 726 666.