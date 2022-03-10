'No excuses' - NRL commentator on mispronunciation of Māori and Pasifika names

NRL commentators have copped plenty of well-deserved flak over the years for consistently mispronouncing Māori and Pasifika names.

The Ingoa Project hopes to solve this, providing amateur and professional commentators with interactive lessons on Māori and Pasifika language conventions.

“I started to find myself enjoying watching the NRL less,” project founder Jessica McCartney says.

“So I started the project out of that frustration, and we learn the history about where te reo has come from and how hard people have had to fight to preserve it, so that people learn the background of it and then think, 'Okay, well I'm being asked to roll my ‘R’s’, so I better learn how to do that'.”

Seasoned NRL commentator Matt Russell says his team at Fox Sports is making a conscious effort in learning the correct language conventions to pronounce names correctly.

'No excuses'

“If there is an error made, we are upset as professionals that we are not getting a name right, and there’s a number of reasons for that but at the end of the day there are no excuses,” Russell says.

At Sky Sport, reo expert Maitaia Keepa has been holding wananga for commentators. Executive producer Marcus Kennedy (Te Arawa) says this is all part of the company's effort to lift its game.

"We introduced a few te reo commentaries for Māori Language Week too, but we took a step back because it started to seem a little bit token. Even though it was good, it wasn't good enough. So we engaged with Mataia Keepa and we've had probably close to 60 of our team go through classes with him."

McCartney says true success for the Ingoa project will be when it doesn't have to exist.

"Once you've learned the vowels, they're not going to change so, ideally, I'll do myself out of the job," McCartney says.