No idea who patient zero was in latest outbreak

The country is in partial lockdown and the first batch of the only Covid-19 vaccine so far approved for use in New Zealand has arrived in Auckland earlier than expected.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived yesterday, and the government is expecting to vaccinate the 12,000 border workforce within two to three weeks.

Even though there haven't been any new community cases found so far, academic researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui is expecting more.



"I just hope that there aren't too many and that we've got a hold of it.



"The problem here is, it's not like a leak from the Pullman [Hotel], we have no idea where it is, who case zero was."



Dr Taonui was also thankful the new cases had travelled to New Plymouth and not to mass gatherings up in Waitangi.



"On Waitangi Weekend, iwi and the Kiingitanga made the right call not to go to Waitangi and the Crown went up there to celebrate, and that sent the community the wrong message.



"If [the family] had gone north on February 6, we could have ended up in an event like the 1913 smallpox outbreak.



"Touch wood, we're going to get through this OK, but there is a risk."