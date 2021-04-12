No matter what people may think of Prince Phillip, they can't help but feel sad - Waihoroi Shortland

Ngāpuhi, as the caretaker of the Treaty of Waitangi, is commemorating the life of Prince Philip but are also mindful of its at-times difficult relationship with the Crown.

Ngāti Hine leader Waihoroi Shortland, who has been a part of many of the royal welcomes to Waitangi, says the Duke of Edinburgh's commitment to Her Majesty should be acknowledged.

"Ko ia te pou, ko ia te tuara te whirinakitanga o te Kuini i roto i enei tau roa// Ahakoa pehea ngā whakaaro o te tangata mōna, mo te karauna rānei, ka pa ana te aroha"

("He was a pillar of support to the Queen over all these years. No matter what people may think of him or the Crown, you can't help but feel sad.") Shortland said.

Today at Parliament Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signed a memorial book in memory of the late duke. She spoke of the work he had done in New Zealand specifically with the Hilary Awards; recognising young people for their achievements.

With the rest of the world's leaders, she sent her condolences to the royal family.

Life of service

“With deepest sympathy and gratitude for a life of service and just acknowledging that on behalf of all New Zealanders, what it means to dedicate your life in a role that means you really sacrifice a lot in order to serve,” she said

Defence Minister Peeni Henare yesterday observed a 41-gun salute in honour of Prince Philip. He recalls the time he met Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke in London.

“Ka rongo ahau i te aroha mo tāua te Māori, me tēnei uri o Ngāpuhi. Ko te korero tuatahi a te hoa rangatira o te Kuini ki a au nei, ko te mihi ki tōku tupuna ki Tā Himi nā runga i te mohio ko raua tahi i pakanga i roto i te pakanga tuarua o te ao, ano hoki ko Karani Pāpā te tangata i tiaki i a raua e kotiti ki runga o Waitangi”

(I felt their appreciation for Māori and for Ngāpuhi. His first acknowledgement to me was about my grandfather, Sir James, knowing that they both served in World War II. Granddad also accompanied them on a tour of Waitangi.)

Prince Philip may also be remembered for some controversial 'jokes' he made over the years at the expense of some people he met. Shortland says, that in death, those misgivings should be nullified.

Those 'jokes'

“Ko te mate te wā ka taea ai era mea te nehu katoa atu me koe. Inaianei kua tae ia ki mua i tana kaihanga hei tā te kōrero. Waiho mā te kaihanga e wewete ana hara ana aha atu”

("It's in death that all those things should be buried with you, But for now he’s before his maker. His maker will be the judge of his sins.")

"Ae! kua kite atu au i te nuinga o ana korero, e ahua porangi ana i etahi taima, engari kua kite au i te mana o tona whare ariki. Ko reira etahi amuamu, engari mo te wā tonu, ka tukuna atu te aroha ki tana hoa rangatira me tana whānau katoa"

(I've seen some of the things he said in the past, at times they were crazy ... There are concerns there but, for now - our thoughts are with Her Majesty, and the wider royal family) , Henare said

Flags will fly at half-mast from tomorrow on all government buildings. A national memorial service has been arranged for Prince Philip in Wellington at 3pm next Wednesday, April 21. W