There are no new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has reported today.

The total number of cases remains at 1,498, with 95% said to have now recovered.

Of the total cases, there have been 126 Māori cases and 81 Pacific Island.

Three people are receiving hospital-level care – one each in Auckland, Middlemore and Waikato hospitals. None of these patients is in ICU.

There are no additional deaths to report.