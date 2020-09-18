The Ministry of Health’s contact tracing team has identified 3,912 close contacts of people with Covid-19 since August 12.

Now the team has contacted 3,908 of the contacts, asking them to self-isolate, and has just four to go.

And today there were no new cases of Covid-19 reported.



Some 54 people linked to the community cluster remain in the Auckland quarantine hotel, including 22 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.



Today there are four people in hospital with Covid-19 – one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. Three are in isolation on a ward. One is in ICU at Middlemore Hospital.



With no new cases and seven more recovered cases, the total number of active cases is an intensive care unit 70.



Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 37 are community cases.



The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,458.



Yesterday laboratories processed 7,360 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 897,077.



There are now 2,233,900 users registered on NZ Covid Tracer.



The app has recorded a total of 64,268,260 poster scans, and users have created 3,027,678 manual diary entries in NZ Covid Tracer.