No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand today and one person has recovered.

That leaves 61 active cases, including 29 imported cases in managed isolation hotels and 32 community cases, the Ministry of Health says.

“There are 39 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes 18 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts,” the ministry said in a statement.

Three people are in hospital with Covid-19.

“One each at Auckland City, Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. All three patients are in isolation on a general ward.”

Since August 11, 4,003 close contacts of cases have been identified, of which 3,992 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation.

“We are in the process of contacting the rest.”

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,464.

“It is worth reiterating here that even with the shifts in alert levels we should remain vigilant as the risk, although small, remains. In particular, people should monitor their health and if symptoms appear, stay home and seek a test,” says the ministry.

Yesterday 3,278 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 917,699.