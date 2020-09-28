Today there are no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases is 55 including 28 imported cases in managed isolation hotels and 27 community cases, the Ministry of Health says.

“There are 18 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes nine people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.”

One person with Covid-19 remains at Middlemore Hospital in isolation on a general ward, says the ministry.

Since August 11, 4,075 close contacts of cases have been identified including 4,072 who have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation.

“We are in the process of contacting the rest.”

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1,477. Yesterday 3,539 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed in Aotearoa to 951,954.

The ministry says lower testing figures over the weekend are not unusual. “However, this is a good reminder that we can’t afford to be complacent.”

The ministry urges people to stay home if they feel unwell, call Healthline or their GP and get a test, maintain good hygiene practices, sign into places, using the NZ Covid Tracer app or keep a record.

“All these measures will be particularly important during the school holidays as New Zealanders increasingly travel around the country.”