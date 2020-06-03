No new cases of COVID-19 for 12 consecutive days

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General for Health reported that for the past 12 days, Aotearoa has no new cases of COVID-19.

The total remains at 1,504. There is one active case, and as of today, there is no one being hospitalised for COVID-19.

Tests continue to be done, with 1,262 completed yesterday. The grand total of tests is 283,525.

Dr Bloomfield continues to encourage the country to download the MoH tracing app. Some 487,000 users have registered to use the app and QR codes have been downloaded 496,000 times.