No new cases of COVID-19, 27 cases remain active

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today and 27 cases remain active, according to the Ministry of Health.



The ministry says the total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.



“Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. There is no change to the number of recovered cases which remain at 1,456. This represents 97 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases,” the ministry said in a statement.



There are no additional deaths to report today and the total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa is 21.



“There remains one person receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19; they are in Middlemore and are not in ICU.”



Yesterday laboratories around the country completed 2,163 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 261,315.

NZ COVID Tracer app

The ministry says the NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 380,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 17,000 since 5pm on Sunday.



“We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test, and isolate any cases of COVID-19. The Ministry is also very supportive of the work done by businesses to get their unique QR codes up and running, with 13,600 posters having been created as of midday.”



The ministry reinforces that personal information and contact details provided through the app will only be used to get in touch if an individual is identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Information about the locations individuals choose to record is stored securely on their phone and is not shared with contact tracers unless an individual chooses to do so.



“In either case, the personal information shared with the Ministry is held for public health purposes only and will never be used for enforcement.”

Isolation facilities

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield visited Auckland quarantine and managed isolation facilities on Friday to acknowledge the hard work being done by people from across central and local government and staff at the facilities.

“It was important to me to be satisfied that guests are being appropriately supported and that health requirements are being met,” he says.

He met with about 300 of the people involved in providing accommodation for guests, including the Ministry of Health staff, health workers and hotel workers.



“Protecting our border is a critical part of the Government's strategy to eliminate COVID-19, especially now that domestic cases are at such low levels. We don’t want to put the progress we have made in jeopardy and we know international arrivals continue to be a potential source of new cases.”

More information on COVID-19 cases in New Zealand can be found at the Ministry of Health website.