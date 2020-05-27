No new cases of COVID-19 in NZ for fifth consecutive day

For the fifth consecutive day there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand’s total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. This is made up of 1,154 confirmed cases and 350 probable cases.

“The total of recovered cases is 1,462 and there are just 21 remaining active cases of COVID-19.”

Dr Bloomfield says there are no further deaths to report today and the total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21.

"There is nobody in hospital with COVID-19 following the discharge of a person from Middlemore Hospital," he says.

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of active cases are from the Waitematā District Health Board with 14 cases. There are three cases at Auckland DHB, two at Canterbury DHB and one each at Counties Manukau and Waikato DHBs.

Yesterday, 4,279 tests were completed and in total 267,435 tests have been processed in Aotearoa.

There are now 422,000 people using the NZ COVID Tracer app, an increase of 17,000 since yesterday. Dr Bloomfield advises more people to download the app.

Āwhina app

Following the launch of NZ COVID Tracer last week, a new mobile app, Āwhina, has been released by the Ministry of Health today to help health workers access the information they need about COVID-19.



Āwhina means health workers will be able to gain quick access to the latest information, such as case definitions, clinical care pathways and Personal Protective Equipment guidance.



The ministry developed the new app with feedback from people working in the health sector, and by learning from approaches taken in other countries to get information about COVID-19 to health workers.

Information on all COVID-19 cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.