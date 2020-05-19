No new cases of COVID-19 in NZ today

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today.

Despite there being no new cases, Director- General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the total number of confirmed cases has increased by four.

He says these are cases from people who returned to New Zealand from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship on April 13.

“They had all tested positive for COVID-19 in Uruguay before they came back. They had been classified as under investigation while we were awaiting information from Uruguay to avoid them being double counted as part of the overall World Health Organisation numbers. We’ve now confirmed with our counterparts in Uruguay that they did not report those cases so we are.”

Dr Bloomfield says all four of them have recovered.

The total number of cases is 1,503 which includes 1,153 confirmed cases and 350 probable cases.

So far 96 per cent of confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Dr Bloomfield says there are two people in hospital today, one in Middlemore and one in Auckland Hospital. Neither are in intensive care.

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of active cases are part of the Waitematā District Health Board with 18 cases.

There are six active cases at each of the Canterbury and Waikato DHBs, five at Hawke’s Bay, four at Auckland and one each at Mid Central, Nelson Marlborough and Southern DHBs.

Dr Bloomfield says the total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.

Yesterday, 3,125 tests were completed and in total 233,843 tests have been processed.

There are 16 clusters of cases and no new cases associated to them today.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.