No new cases of Covid-19 to report

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

The Ministry of Health says there are currently 23 active cases, all in managed isolation facilities. None of those people are receiving hospital-level care.

It has been 99 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The Ministry is continuing to encourage people to get tested at pop up centres around the country.



"Testing is an essential part of our overall elimination strategy and again, many thanks to everyone around the country who has participated by coming along for a test," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.