No new cases of Covid-19 today

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Aotearoa today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it has been 73 days since Covid-19 was last acquired locally from an unknown source in the community and the number of active cases is 25.

“None of those cases require hospital-level care,” he says.

Bloomfield says there are three key groups being tested for Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The first group is returnees from overseas who are staying in managed isolating facilities and are being tested on day three and 12 of their stay.

“The second testing group is our testing out in the community of people with respiratory symptoms.

The third is people working in managed isolation facilities and at the border.

“This week we will be rolling that out to include staff working at the border and airports,” he says.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 1,194.