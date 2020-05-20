No new cases of COVID-19 today, 35 cases remain active

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today and 35 cases remain active.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the total number of confirmed cases is 1,153.

“Our combined total confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,503,” he says.

Today five more people have recovered from COVID-19 since yesterday. In total 1,447 cases have recovered, representing 96 percent of all cases.

Dr Bloomfield says there is one person in hospital at Middlemore in Auckland.

“That person does not require ICU care,” says Bloomfield.

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of active cases are part of the Waitematā District Health Board with 15 cases. There are five active cases at each of the Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay District Health Boards, four at Auckland, three at Counties Manukau and one each at Nelson Marlborough and Southern DHBs.

Dr Bloomfield says the total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.

Yesterday, 4,882 tests were completed and in total 238,725 tests have been processed.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.