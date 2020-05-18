No new cases of COVID-19 today, 45 cases still active

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today and 45 cases remain active.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the total number of cases is 1,499.

“Of these, 1,149 are confirmed cases, the number of cases we report to the WHO.”

Dr Bloomfield says there has been no change in the number of people who have recovered.

“That is 1,433 which represents 96 percent of confirmed and probable cases.”

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of active cases are part of the Waitematā District Health Board with 18 cases.

There are six active cases at each of the Canterbury and Waikato DHBs; five at Hawke’s Bay; four at Auckland; and one each at Mid Central, Nelson Marlborough and Southern DHBs.

Dr Bloomfield says the total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.

“There are two people in hospital today, one in Middlemore and one in Auckland Hospital. Neither are in intensive care,” he says.

Yesterday, 2,570 tests were completed and in total 230,718 tests have been processed.

There are 16 clusters of cases and no new cases associated with them today.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.