No new cases of COVID-19 today, Govt announces $37mil vaccine strategy

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today and 22 cases remain active.

Director-General for Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand is making good progress under Alert Level 2.

“Today’s case number of zero again confirms that our case numbers are low obviously, our recovery rate is now high and we have only one person still requiring hospital-level care.”

The number of total cases in New Zealand remains at 1,504 including 1,154 confirmed cases and 350 probable cases.

There are no additional deaths to report today and the number of deaths related to the infection remains at 21.

“So hard work put in by New Zealanders to this point means that yesterday the Government was able to announce that extension of the maximum group number size from 10 up to 100 taking effect from midday on Friday this week.”

$37mil vaccine strategy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, Health Minister David Clark and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced a $37mil COVID-19 vaccine strategy which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts and explore the potential of vaccine manufacturing capability in New Zealand.

Dr Bloomfield says the strategy aims to secure a vaccine that is safe and effective for New Zealanders at the earliest possible time.

“Obviously the development of such a vaccine will be a key tool not just in our efforts to control COVID-19 but in global efforts. The strategy is designed so that New Zealand contributes to the global research and discovery of the vaccine and its development but also testing and then the supply. All these elements are covered in the strategy.”

The move to Alert Level 1

Dr Bloomfield says he has received questions from people about whether or not New Zealand should move to Alert Level 1 sooner than the four-week period signalled by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“I think it’s important to keep in perspective that New Zealand is already moving through the alert levels and relaxing its restrictions more quickly than other countries, including our nearest neighbour Australia, he says.

“Were acutely aware that under the Alert level 2 restrictions there are still constraints on some businesses and on everybody’s daily lives and we want to be careful to get the balance right.”

Dr Bloomfield says the government is working hard already to lay out the details of what Alert Level 1 would look might look like “so that we can move there as soon as it is safe to do so”.