No new cases of COVID-19 today, New Zealanders advised to get flu vaccines

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand today and 30 cases remain active.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand’s total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,503. This is made up of 1,153 confirmed cases and 350 probable cases.

“Another five cases have been categorised as recovered and that then brings the total to 1,452 which is 97 per cent of all cases.”

Dr Bloomfield says the total number of deaths related to the infection in Aotearoa remains at 21 with no further deaths to report today.

There is one person in hospital at Middlemore in Auckland and the patient is not in ICU, says Dr Bloomfield.

According to the Ministry of Health, the majority of active cases are part of the Waitematā District Health Board with 14 cases.

There are five active cases at the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board; three at each of the Canterbury Auckland and Counties Manukau; and one each at Nelson Marlborough and Southern DHBs.

Yesterday, 6,113 tests were completed and in total 244,838 tests have been processed.

Today Dr Bloomfield is encouraging New Zealanders to get their flu vaccines as the weather starts getting colder.

“This year we had ordered a record of 1.76 million vaccines of the Southern Hemisphere vaccinated and that’s now been opened to everyone to be able to get vaccinated for the last two and a half weeks.”

As well as that, 360,000 doses of the Northern Hemisphere vaccines have arrived in the country.

Information on all COVID-19 cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.