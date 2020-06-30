No new cases of Covid, active cases at 22

Today there are no new cases of Covid-19.



This means the number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 22. All active cases have recently returned from overseas and are in managed isolation facilities. There have been no cases of community transmission.



One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition in a ward.



The country's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,178, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.



Yesterday Ministry of Health laboratories completed 1,960 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 397,470. This includes testing at managed isolation facilities and community-based testing across the country. The seven-day rolling daily test average is 6950.

Kiwi repatriates returning home from overseas continue to be housed in Rotorua, Hamilton and Auckland.