No new cases, over 300,000 downloads

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report, the Ministry of Health says.

The total confirmed and probable cases remain at 1,504, with 126 of these cases Māori and 81 Pacific Island.

The ministry says 97% of all cases have recovered.

One person continues to receive hospital-level care, at Middlemore Hospital and is not in ICU.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 5,604 tests bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 255,850.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 324,000 registrations, 31,000 more than yesterday.



"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of Covid-19. The faster we can do these steps, the less likely it is the virus can spread in our communities," the ministry says.

The ministry is reminding people that the maximum number of people who can gather remains at 10 for now. "This limit applies to both private and public gatherings, including church and faith-based ones."