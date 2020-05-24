No new cases, over 350,00 downloads

There are no new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reports.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. The figures for Māori and Pacific Island cases remain unchanged, with 126 of the total cases Māori and 81 Pacific Island.

One additional person has recovered, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 1,456, or 97% of cases.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There remains one person receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19; they are in Middlemore and are not in ICU.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 3,302 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 259,152.

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 354,000 registrations, 30,000 more than yesterday.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of Covid-19. The faster we can do these steps the less likely it is the virus can spread in our communities," the Ministry says.

The Ministry acknowledges the work done by businesses to get their unique QR code which people can use to record having been there.