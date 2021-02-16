Papatoetoe High School students and staff continued to head to a popup testing centre at the school today. So far all tests there have been negative



No new community cases of Covid have been found today as testing was boosted in Auckland, New Plymouth and Hamilton.

Yesterday 15,0000 swabs were taken, Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield said today.

That follows the discovery of three community cases identified with the UK variant of the coronavirus. A fourth member of that family has tested negative but is in isolation. The cases were a mother, father and daughter.

The schoolgirl was believed to have developed symptoms first, the director-general said. That was why the department wanted to test the school students and staff because even some asymptomatic cases might reveal where the index case was.

Pullman reopened

Three new popup testing centres were being run today at Takanini, Botany and Papatoetoe.

Bloomfield also noted that yesterday saw 450 tests in New *Plymouth, 750 in Hamilton and 260 in Northland.

He noted that daily wastewater testing is being conducted in Auckland, Th test is so sensitive it can pick up a single case of Covid-19 from the waste stream. It operates on a 48-hour lag and so far has recorded only negative tests.

Bloomfield said the Sky Chef company’s laundry facilities had received an audit and it had met the standards expected of such a facility.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Pull Hotel in Auckland, the centre of the last outbreak, was today receiving its first guests for managed quarantine/ That came after a major hotel cleansing and there were to be changes to the way the hotel operates. For the next two weeks it would operate only at 50% capacity. Only lower floors would be used to avoid the use of lifts. The lifts’ ventilation was being updated and the CCTV system had been updated already.

Hipkins said lessons learned from the Pullman outbreak had been rolled out in the managed quarantine system.