No new community cases

One new border case of Covid-19 has been reported today by the Ministry of Health.

There are no new cases in the community.

The new case arrived from South Africa via Qatar on 4 March. They tested positive on day 1 and are now in Auckland quarantine.

This brings the total number of active cases to 72 and the total number of confirmed cases to 2043.

Auckland Alert Level 2

Auckland moved to alert level 2 at 6am this morning and will remain there until 6am Sunday, 14 March.

During alert level 2, people can still go to school and work, travel between regions and attend gatherings of up to 100 people.

The rest of New Zealand is now at alert level 1, which means masks are still required on domestic flights and public transportation, the ministry said.