No new community cases; one new border case in Auckland MIQ

There are no new community cases to report today, the Ministry of Health said in an update Saturday.

One new border case of Covid-19 has been identified in managed isolation, however.

This new case arrived from Pakistan (via the United Arab Emirates) on 21 February and tested positive around day 5. They are now in Auckland MIQ.

KFC Botany

The ministry says there are 11 KFC staff who are close plus contacts who worked at the same time as Case L, a household contact of a family who tested positive earlier this week. The staff members have all been contacted and will begin testing today, day 5. They have been instructed to isolate for 14 days, along with their household contacts.

The ministry said members of the public who visited the store while Case L was working should get tested today and isolate.

"Members of the public who entered the store between 3.30pm Monday 22 February and 12.30am on Tuesday 23 February are close contacts and should be tested today, day 5," the ministry said.

They are also required to get a test on day 12 and continue to isolate at home until 8 March.

The ministry said customers who went through the KFC drive through during the times of interest are casual plus contacts and should also get tested today, day 5, and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned.

Kmart Botany

A total of 34 staff members have been identified as close plus contacts, with the ministry saying 32 have so far returned negative test results.

It said 1,762 people have reported being at the store at the times of interest and 1,680 of this group have had negative test results.