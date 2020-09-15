No new community cases but three found in isolation hotels

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand managed isolation facilities today but no new community cases.

The Ministry of Health said the new cases include a man in his 30s and two children who arrived together from Dubai on September 9.

“They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua and tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing around day three of their stay,” the ministry said in a statement.

Auckland cluster

There are 56 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine hotel including 26 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

Since August 11, 3,779 close contacts of cases have been identified, of which 3,772 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

“We are in the process of contacting the rest.”

Hospital

There are four people in hospital today with Covid-19.

“One is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital and one is in isolation on a ward in Middlemore. Two are in ICU at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.”

Sixteen cases have recovered today so there are 83 active cases in Aotearoa including 28 imported and 55 community cases.

Auckland case

As reported yesterday, the case of a healthcare worker from the Auckland quarantine facility has been genomically linked to the Auckland cluster.

“This indicates that the worker was most likely exposed to the virus at the facility. However, a clear epidemiological link to an existing case is still being determined.”

The person attended classes at a Les Mills gym and 94 contacts from the gym are being assessed.

“Of that number, 72 have been confirmed as close contacts. Of these, 71 have been contacted and are self-isolating and we are in the process of contacting the remaining person. Most have been tested already.”

The Public Health Unit is continuing to investigate how the infection occurred and a review of infection prevention and control processes is also underway.