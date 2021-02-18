No new community coronavirus cases

No new community cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight though there were three in managed isolation hotels, Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

He told a media conference today this provided reassurance that the testing system was highly effective.

The source infection has still not been established, though he said all scenarios were being tested.

He said that as of 11.30am today the remaining 31 close contacts of one of the Papatoeote community cases had been negative. Of a further identified 1490 casual contacts who had been tested, 1398 were negative and 91 results were still to come, 75 fo which needed to be matched with health records. Some 20,000 tests had been made since last Sunday.

High praise

Both Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister praised Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault for his strong support since the first community case was found to be a student there. They said he had displayed model leadership.

Bloomfield said that one case had been working at McDonald’s, Cavendish Drive in South Auckland, and the restaurant had been checked with some staff isolated as close contacts for 14 days with two tests to be given during that time.

He emphasised that he was not aware of any cases caused by transmission via surfaces. He did not consider it to be a risk in this outbreak.

He said that the mother of the first case worked at Auckland Airport and this was being considered.

He said there was a possible genomic connection to a case in December at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel. Guests from that time had been asked to get tests. “It’s unlikely but we are leaving no stones unturned.”

He said all the results from LSG Sky Chefs – 445 - had been negative.

Papatoetoe School would remain closed until Monday and students would need a negative test before returning.

Hipkins reminded all New Zealanders they now have to wear face coverings on public transport.

The rest of the country is now in alert level 1 but masks are still mandatory on public transport.