No new Covid-19 cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.



The Ministry of Health says the number of active cases remains at 18, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

“There are no cases of Covid-19 in the community. Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,180, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation.”



The ministry says one person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition and one significant cluster remains open but is due to close on Monday.

Testing

Yesterday laboratories across Aotearoa completed 3,703 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 409,032, says the ministry.

“The seven-day rolling average of tests is 4,396. A high number of tests around New Zealand during this period has not detected any case of community transmission and any risk from this group can be regarded as very low.”



Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 to 16, 54 people left managed isolation early on a compassionate exemption, and that group has been closed off.

The ministry says one person who was initially granted an exemption was withdrawn before they left isolation, meaning they completed their 14 days in isolation.

All others had completed 14 days in managed isolation and 1,326 people have now been contacted and have tested negative for Covid-19, which is over 60 per cent of the cohort.

A further 395 people have been spoken to and referred for testing.

The ministry has advised anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 to 16 and who has not yet spoken with Healthline to call them.