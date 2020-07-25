No new Covid-19 cases

There are no new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported Saturday afternoon.



It has now been 85 days since the last case was acquired locally from an unknown source.

No one in New Zealand is receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.



The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,206.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 2,307 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 453,923.

The Ministry says testing remains an important part of the overall strategy to detect any community cases as quickly as possible.

"We’re encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer."