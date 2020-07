No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Ministry of Health today.

The number of active cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities remains at 21.

It has now been 86 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.



Yesterday, laboratories completed 1,754 tests.



The Ministry encourages anyone who is offered a swab to take up that offer.

"We all have a part to play."