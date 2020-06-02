No new COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days

The Ministry of Health report no new cases of COVID-19 in Aotearoa. This is the 11th consecutive day of no new cases. Total confirmed cases remain at 1,154. The number of recovered cases remains 1,481. Only one active case remains.

Yesterday laboratories completed 654 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 282,263.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield recognises that people will want to participate in the Black Lives Matter protests taken place up and down the country.

Due to the rampant close contact of such events, Dr Bloomfield calls for caution.

"Anyone who attended these gatherings or who is planning to be at other upcoming events and feels they may be at risk by coming into close contact with people they don’t know, should take a cautious approach and seek advice.

"People can get that advice from Healthline, from their GP or after-hours clinic.



"Whatever the Alert Level in New Zealand, it's clear COVID-19 will continue to be a global threat for some time and it's important we remain vigilant - both as individuals and as a country.

"There's currently no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand so at this time, quarantine for 14 days after attending one of these outdoor events is not required.

The MoH did not comment on whether the Black Lives Matter marches were legal or not. However, they maintain that gatherings of more than 100 are prohibited.