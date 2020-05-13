No new COVID-19 cases, death toll remains at 21

Director-General for Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the following:

No further COVID-19 deaths

No additional COVID-19 cases

1,497 total cases

94% recovery rate (1,042 people)

No one in ICU

There are however two people in hospital. Yesterday 5,961 tests had been processed. The total amount of processed tests is 203,045.

Dr Bloomfield repeated the call for those with cold or flu-like symptoms to call their GP, or Heathline and get tested.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed that she and Dr Bloomfield had a meeting with funeral directors, iwi leaders and other stakeholders. The topic at hand was tangihanga.

“Funerals and tangis are exceptional. They’re life events that cannot be postponed," the PM says.

She expected the minister of health to make an announcement on this matter by the end of the day.