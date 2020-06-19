No new Covid-19 cases despite major spike in testing

No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today despite a major spike in tests processed across New Zealand yesterday.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there were 6,273 tests processed yesterday, which is much higher than the number processed each day over the last few weeks.

“It reflects a mix of testing from continuing community testing to anyone with symptoms. It also represents extensive testing of people who are in the wide net we have cast who may have had some contact with our two cases announced on Tuesday and then the further case announced yesterday.”

Dr Bloomfield is referring to two women who tested positive on Tuesday. The women had been in managed isolation at the Novotel Hotel in Ellerslie, Auckland after arriving from the UK but were granted leave to drive to Wellington for a funeral on compassionate grounds.

Yesterday a man in his 60s also tested positive after flying from Melbourne to Auckland on June 13. He is in a quarantine facility in Auckland at the Jet Park Hotel.

Dr Bloomfield says the spike in testing is also because of tests processed within managed isolation quarantined facilities.

New rules announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday mean people staying at a managed isolation facility cannot leave without having had a negative Covid-19 test including those on compassionate grounds. They are also required to be tested on day three and 12 of their 14-day isolation.

“There has been some debate about whether this can be required of them. The current order requires that someone can only be released if they are deemed to be low risk. Someone can be deemed low risk if they have been there 14 days and have returned a negative test.

Dr Bloomfield says if someone in managed isolation refuses a test they can then be held for a period of up to 28 days.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remains at three and the total number of tests processed is 327,460.