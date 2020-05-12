No new COVID-19 cases or deaths to report today

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today leaving the total number of cases unchanged and remaining at 1,497.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there have been 1,398 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 12 on yesterday.

“This is 93 of all confirmed and probable cases,” he says.

There are no additional deaths to report today and the current death toll remains at 21.



"Today there are two people in hospital with COVID-19 – one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither is in ICU," he says.



There are 16 significant clusters, four of which are now closed.



“Yesterday laboratories processed 2,893 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 197,084.”

Hospitals – restrictions in Level 2

Hospitals around the country will still have restrictions in place at Level 2 to continue to protect visitors, patients and staff, says Dr Bloomfield.

In high-risk areas, including ED, intensive care and maternity, there will only be one visitor allowed and one visit per day, per patient.

“While in other parts of the hospital still one visitor at a time but more than one person is able to visit during the day.”

Dr Bloomfield says there will be flexibility on the part of hospital staff in response to individual circumstances as well.

International Day of the Nurse

Dr Bloomfield says today is International Day of the Nurse and paid honour to nurses and midwives during today's media conference.

“In 2020 it is part of an International Year of the Nurse and an International Year of the Midwife as well so we are celebrating our nurses now more than ever.”

He says it’s very clear that having a good strong, well-trained nursing workforce improves health outcomes for individuals our whānau and communities.

“Every day nurses have paid a critical role as part of our COVID response over the last few months, in addition to the work they do routinely providing fantastic care for New Zealanders.”

