No new COVID-19 cases to report in NZ for second day running

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand for the second day in a row.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says in addition, one case that was previously categorised as a probable case has been changed and now defined as not a case.

So the overall total of confirmed and probable cases decreases by one to 1,486, he says.

“Obviously having no new cases to report of COVID-19 for a second day in a row is very encouraging and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts. I certainly do, says Dr Bloomfield.

“Of course we must stick to the plan. The worst thing we could do now is celebrate success early before the full-time whistle blows and jeopardise the gains we have made.”

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 126 Māori people with COVID-19 and 79 Pacific people.

Yesterday, 3,232 tests were completed and 155,928 tests have been processed in total.

There are 1,302 reported cases of COVID-19 that have recovered, representing a total of 88 percent of all cases.

Four people are in hospital but none are in intensive care.

The total number of deaths linked to the infections remains at 20 and there are no additional deaths to report today. There are still 16 clusters of cases.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.